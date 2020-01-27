Close

  • My Chemical Romance announce first Irish show in nine years

My Chemical Romance announce first Irish show in nine years

By Darragh Murphy

January 27, 2020 at 11:14am

My Chemical Romance have announced their first Irish show since 2011.

Prepare for an emo nostalgia overload because My Chemical Romance will play an open-air show at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham on June 23 of this year.

Fans have been crying out for an Irish MCR show ever since the band started announcing gigs in the United Kingdom last week.

Due to incredible demand, My Chemical Romance announced a second date for London's Stadium MK in June and on Monday morning, they revealed that they would also be heading for Dublin this summer.

"See you soon, Ireland," reads a post on the group's official Twitter page.

Tickets for My Chemical Romance's show at Royal Hospital go on sale this Friday, January 31, at 10am and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.ie. Prices start at €72.50 and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Following a six-year hiatus, the emo rockers reunited late last year and played a show in Los Angeles before Christmas.

Their upcoming European tour is expected to prove incredibly popular, with shows also confirmed for Germany and Italy.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on tickets should expect to hear some of MCR's greatest hits such as Welcome To The Black Parade, Teenagers and Helena.

READ NEXT - Alicia Keys has just announced a 3 Arena show

