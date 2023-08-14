A brand new dessert parlour has opened in Dundrum

For those who want to skip dinner entirely and go straight to dessert.

While we have been mourning the loss of froyo, not just in Dundrum, but across Dublin as a whole, a new dessert bar has slipped into the old Mooch premises in Dundrum Town Centre, and have taken name inspo from their predecessors.

Meet Smooch.

This new dessert parlour in the Pembroke District of Dundrum Town Centre looks as if it has stepped right out of the Barbie movie set; with its pink details and neon lights we can easily imagine Barbie fake sipping on a milkshake while Ken watches on fondly.

There doesn't appear to be frozen yoghurt on the cards, but this new dessert parlour does plenty of sweet treats, from açai bowls, to pancakes, ice-cream to milkshakes. They also serve coffee from Westmeath-based roastery, Bell Lane.

Smooch is ideal if dessert is the main character of any meal out for you; who needs to have appetisers and a main course when you can delve straight into pastries and ice-cream. Or if you just crave pancakes no matter the time of day.

While we'll never forget all the good times we had together in Mooch, Smooch is doing wonders for replacing that froyo shaped hole in our hearts, if only by wedging a pancake stack in there instead.

Smooch Dessert Parlour opens seven days a week in Dundrum, from 8.00 to 20.00 Monday to Wednesday and 8.00 to 22.00 Thursday to Sunday.

