A new fine dining restaurant is opening at D'Olier Chambers

And they've had a last minute name change.

We've had our eye on Church and Chambers ever since we heard they were opening at D'Olier Chambers this side of Christmas. Just weeks before they were due to open however, Church and Chambers had a last-minute name change. The original name was a nod to "the building's history in Dublin as well as the team's roots in New York City" but there unfortunately was an issue with the inclusion of the word Church.

According to the Irish Times,

Advertisement

"The change comes as a result of objections raised by publican Brendan Flynn, owner of The Church Cafe Bar Restaurant on Jervis Street and Mary Street in Dublin 1, to the use of the word Church in the new restaurant’s title."

Flynn was reportedly worried about the possible confusion, and after much back and forth, Church and Chambers became D'Olier Street Restaurant.

After months of planning and preparations, which started in September, D'Olier Street Restaurant opens within the D'Olier Chambers building on Thursday 1st December. If it's anything like Mr Fox, whose owner is a partner in D'Olier Street Restaurant, then fine-diners are in for a treat.

Advertisement

You can book a table for D'Olier Street Restaurant HERE.

Header image via Instagram/mrfoxrestaurant

READ ON: REVIEW: Beauty and the Beast at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre