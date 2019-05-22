A Sustainable ‘Zero Waste’ Space Has Opened On The Quays

Spotted a new arrival on your walk along the Quays recently?

That would be As One, a new food space which aims to make a difference to people’s health while providing a sustainable, zero waste environment. The business opened its doors in April but will hold an official Grand Opening next week with all proceeds going to CMRF Crumlin.

As One’s Mark Cashen told Lovin about the business’ sustainability approach, saying “Our toilet roll, napkins, you name it, we’re are aiming to make a difference. We have a brown bin for our customers to even use if they have no options around their area.”

Mark added that “We want to create a conversation to educate and guide not preach! We want to create an environment of ‘zero waste’ or close to it so we will be doing further research on how to make this possible. We have big plans for this. We also have a great team with knowledge and experience on what we are aiming to do. ”

According to Mark, “The food is the most important aspects of As One and how important it is to use fresh ingredients to create a dish with great flavours, presentation is also a big factor but most importantly how it interacts with our bodies.”

“We use a variety of local and seasonal ingredients with exciting dishes to choose from. Our suppliers are key to our implementation of this and where we source our food from is essential. We tailor our menus for a happy gut and better wellbeing.”

As for the space itself, Mark said that “it plays a big role in our ethos and I have designed the layout and aesthetics to have great possibilities in the future. It is truly beautiful and the response has been incredible. A very unique experience. We have a minimal approach as we believe everybody can easily suffer from overstimulation and our space is available to escape from that.”

On Wednesday May 29, As One will open as a normal trading day, with all proceeds going to CMRF Crumlin because, as Mark says, the cause is “very close to our family and we want to create a buzz for the local community.”

As One is located on City Quay, right next to the Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church and you can find out more about it through its social channels (@asonefood).