REVIEW: Dublin’s First Non-Alcoholic Bar Is Nice For A Brief Stop-Off

Since it was announced a few months back, I have been really excited about Ireland’s first non-alcoholic bar, cleverly named The Virgin Mary.

Yesterday evening, I decided to head along with a mate after work to finally suss out what a non-alcoholic bar is really like. I was super interested to find out what kind of vibe it has, if it was busy and if it was as enjoyable as a regular pub.

For a couple of months, I haven’t been drinking much at all, a conscious decision on my part, so naturally, I was eager to try out this place.

My initial feel for the place was really good. I was hopeful because I would love to think that an establishment like this could do really well in Dublin. I’m really hoping that, as a nation, our relationship with alcohol is changing.

The decor was modern and chic and straight away lets you know what kind of bar this is and who it’s made for. It’s very much a cocktail bar for modern city slickers who really care about the quality and taste of what they are drinking. They want to taste ever note and flavour in their concoction.

What I was surprised about was the size of the menu. It wasn’t as extensive as I thought it might be, although what they did have was fab. There was a list of about seven cocktails, about four wines and a few beers and soft drinks.

I first ordered the ‘Pink Preacher’ cocktail and it looked and tasted divine. It was made up of Ceder’s Crisp, Muscat, raspberry, jasmine and white tea, and I could taste every one of those things upon first sip. Priced at €7, I think it was worth it. It tasted great and I really enjoyed it, but I was happy just having one.