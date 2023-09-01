Beloved northside Mexican restaurant has opened in Rathmines

D6 dwellers are blessed once again with a new food spot.

Rathmines seems to routinely see the opening of new restaurants, and this time they have welcomed an oldie but a goodie, the hugely popular Mexican spot El Grito.

This Mexican Taquería has been a go-to spot in Dublin 1 ever since it first opened in 2014, for its authentic cuisine as well as its affordable prices - by Dublin standards at least. It's been feeding the masses for almost a decade, and we couldn't be happier that they have launched a southside location.

So what can you expect to find on the El Grito menu?

All of your favourite Mexican dishes are present, from tacos to burritos, tortas to gringas. If you're a lover of all things cheese, beans, jalapeños, guac, all in the cushiony goodness of a tortilla, then a feed at El Grito will not disappoint.

While the burritos, tortas, and gringas all cost over €9.99, the tacos only cost €2.50 a pop - you'll find it very difficult to get some grub at this price point anywhere in Dublin, let alone Rathmines.

If you're hoping to book a table, you can do so online for their Mountjoy Square location, and by phone for Rathmines.

