Bold & Brass to launch second location this Friday

A community coffee trailer with a bold and sustainable twist.

Bold & Brass announced two weeks ago that they were moving back to the Dublin 6 area after a short hiatus. They were initially based in Rathgar; now they're moving into Rathmines. They left us hanging on an exact location, but finally we know where to find them. And they're launching sooner than you might think.

Bold & Brass are setting up outside Movement Fitness on Wynnefield Road. Ideal for all those fitspo people in need of some caffeine post-workout. The coffee spot is set to launch at their new location on Friday 6th May, from 8am to 4pm. The trailer

Meanwhile, Bold & Brass Clontarf is opening early on Saturday 7th May for Darkness Into Light in aid of Pieta House.

Header image via Instagram/boldandbrasscoffee

