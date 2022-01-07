Brand new Liffey Street café is giving out freebies over their opening weekend!

This café is giving us the same vibes as Kim K's house, and we're kind of here for it!

The day has finally arrived. H&T Coffee Company is officially open from today, the 7th January. The aesthetic is all white and minimal and we're fairly obsessed with the vibes. For their opening weekend, H&T are celebrating in style, with all sorts of offers for their new customers.

So what kind of promotions are they running? Between the 7th and 10th January, anyone who buys a coffee to sit in will receive a free cupcake (stunning). Anyone that shares H&T's post and tags them will get a free coffee during Happy Hour, which is between 1pm and 3pm. And last, but certainly not least, everyone who buys a coffee will get a free voucher for a hair conditioning treatment upstairs at H&T hair salon.

H&T opens from 9am to 5pm Monday to Wednesday, and 9am to 7pm Thursday through to Sunday.

Header image via Instagram/htcoffeeco

READ ON: 005 The L list - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week