Brand new Liffey Street café is giving out freebies over their opening weekend!

By Katy Thornton

January 7, 2022 at 9:11am

This café is giving us the same vibes as Kim K's house, and we're kind of here for it!

The day has finally arrived. H&T Coffee Company is officially open from today, the 7th January. The aesthetic is all white and minimal and we're fairly obsessed with the vibes. For their opening weekend, H&T are celebrating in style, with all sorts of offers for their new customers.

So what kind of promotions are they running? Between the 7th and 10th January, anyone who buys a coffee to sit in will receive a free cupcake (stunning). Anyone that shares H&T's post and tags them will get a free coffee during Happy Hour, which is between 1pm and 3pm. And last, but certainly not least, everyone who buys a coffee will get a free voucher for a hair conditioning treatment upstairs at H&T hair salon.

H&T opens from 9am to 5pm Monday to Wednesday, and 9am to 7pm Thursday through to Sunday.

Header image via Instagram/htcoffeeco

READ ON: 005 The L list - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

