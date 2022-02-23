Brother Hubbard opens Ranelagh branch today

After many months of teasing, Ranelagh welcomes the fourth Brother Hubbard branch, which opens as of today.

It's an exciting day indeed, especially for Brother Hubbard. They have been teasing the opening of their Ranelagh branch for many months now, and the day has finally come for it to launch. Their doors are officially open to the public as of today, 23rd February. And they're adding some new bits to their menu. Yesterday Brother Hubbard teased what they call "a whole new drink concept" for their Ranelagh menu. We cannot wait to try it out for ourselves.

To mark this opening, Brother Hubbard are offering 10% off their main dishes for the entire week too. A 10% donation will also be made to Jigsaw, a free mental health support system for those aged between 12 and 25. As if you needed anymore of an excuse to pop into them for a visit during their opening week.

Brother Hubbard first opened up in 2012. It has three other branches, one on Capel Street, one on Harrington Street, and one within Arnotts. You can read more about them on their website HERE.

Header image via Instagram/brotherhubbardcafes

