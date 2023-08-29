Cabra's newest café has plenty of craic and great coffee

A class new spot to get caffeinated for D7 locals.

A new coffee shop has just opened in Cabra, based below the Lidl and beside the Market Barbers there.

First Craic will be open six days a week, and while their space is still in the middle of being done up, it already looks like a great spot for some people watching, and even doing some work for those days where WFH just won't work for you.

So what can you expect of Cabra's new coffee offering, besides plenty of craic?

The café sources their sandwiches from the elite and much-loved Greenville Deli, and serves Latitude Coffee, fully transparent coffee from Bella Vista.

First Craic is also dog-friendly, as all great cafés should be, and your pooch is more than welcome on the premises.

If you live in the area, or find yourself getting a fresh fade at the barbers, make sure to stop by First Craic for a cup of joe and a sandwich; we doubt you'll be disappointed.

