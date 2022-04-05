Calling all hot dog lovers: Smithfield welcomes second Gaucho's Dog shop

There's a new top dog in the neighbourhood.

Great news for hot dog lovers, Gaucho's Dog is launching their second Dublin shop on Friday 8th April in Smithfield. Their first location is on Tara Street, and while they operate in Wicklow as well, their Bray food truck is currently closed temporarily, as the pub they operate from is under renovation.

Gaucho's Dog take hot dogs seriously, and these aren't just any old hot dogs. At GD, you can stuff your bun to the brim with whatever your heart desires, including (but not limited to) bacon, caramelised onions, mozzarella cheese (melted of course), and even peas and sweetcorn. Look, whatever your hot dog journey is, I'm not here to judge. They also do veggie dogs at Gaucho's Dog, so there's something for everyone. You can check out their menu HERE.

You can find Gaucho's Dog's second shop on Queen Street in Smithfield; from the 8th April they open every day 12pm to 10pm. There really is nothing like a juicy hot dog smothered in ketchup, mustard, and of course, a load of cheese, and what better place to get it than Gaucho's Dog?

Header image via Instagram/gauchosdog

