Chapelizod welcomes a brand new deli to the neighbourhood

Handy for any Phoenix Park walkers.

There's a new deli to hit up in Chapelizod the next time you're doing a loop or two around Phoenix Park whilst trying to hit those all-too important 10,000 steps. Park Lane Deli launched last week, serving specialty coffee from Silver Skin Coffee Roasters, as well as toasties, acai bowls, and superfood bowls. The deli also uses local produce and has an eco friendly ethos.

Several hospitality businesses took to Instagram to share their well wishes for the new deli. Churchtown Stores wished them all the best, calling it the "perfect spot for a coffee & a sandwich" due to its close proximity to Phoenix Park.

Forge Woodfired Pizza, which operates in Windy Arbour, and used to work inside Churchtown Stores, also took the time to post about Park Lane Deli and wish owners Mick and Fernanda the very best of luck with it.

Next time you're doing a loop of Phoenix Park and are in need of refreshments, why not pop into Park Lane Deli in Chapelizod to fill that void?

Header image via Instagram Stories/parklanedeli

