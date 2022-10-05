Chapelizod welcomes a brand new deli to the neighbourhood

By Katy Thornton

October 5, 2022 at 11:44am

Share:

Handy for any Phoenix Park walkers.

 

There's a new deli to hit up in Chapelizod the next time you're doing a loop or two around Phoenix Park whilst trying to hit those all-too important 10,000 steps. Park Lane Deli launched last week, serving specialty coffee from Silver Skin Coffee Roasters, as well as toasties, acai bowls, and superfood bowls. The deli also uses local produce and has an eco friendly ethos.

 

Advertisement

Several hospitality businesses took to Instagram to share their well wishes for the new deli. Churchtown Stores wished them all the best, calling it the "perfect spot for a coffee & a sandwich" due to its close proximity to Phoenix Park.

Forge Woodfired Pizza, which operates in Windy Arbour, and used to work inside Churchtown Stores, also took the time to post about Park Lane Deli and wish owners Mick and Fernanda the very best of luck with it.

Advertisement

Next time you're doing a loop of Phoenix Park and are in need of refreshments, why not pop into Park Lane Deli in Chapelizod to fill that void?

Header image via Instagram Stories/parklanedeli

READ ON: The first of Dublin’s Christmas Lights have gone up

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

The first of Dublin’s Christmas Lights have gone up

'We have tried to battle on' - Michelin listed Circa announces closure

Stoneybatter café gets candid about price hikes following backlash

Obsessed with Stranger Things? The Upside Down is coming to Dublin

You may also love

Thanks Plants food truck launches at Dundrum Town Centre

The Rolling Stoves to sling burgers at new home in D13 pub

Have you been to Dublin's newest Korean restaurant in Stoneybatter?

Blanchardstown welcomes smash burger experts Burger Boy