Popular southside coffee spot opens new location in Stepaside

Same delicious coffee and toasties in a brand new spot.

Tucked away out of sight beside the Glencairn Luas Stop in Leopardstown, Mugg Ugly is a haven for locals and those further afield who know about it. During lockdowns and beyond I have spent many a morning or afternoon there, catching up with friends over a coffee and trying to delicately negotiate a particularly long cheese pull from their absolutely loaded toasties.

Which is why I'm so excited to see they are opening new premises, this time in Stepaside, and it's going to be a drive thru spot. They shared the news on Instagram stories to their followers, announcing that they are officially opening at The Step Inn on Friday October 6 from 7:30am.

Similarly to their OG location, the new Mugg Ugly will have a covered seating area (I've spent plenty of rainy days huddled underneath there with friends because we refuse to go to a different café, even if it's indoors) but unlike their original coffee spot, there will be free customer parking available as well.

We hope to see the same stunning menu with the same delicious toasties at Mugg Ugly Stepaside (with that same garlic mayo that is some of the best in the county).

Both Mugg Ugly locations will open Monday to Friday 7:30am to 3pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays, and Bank Holidays from 9am to 3pm.

Header images via Instagram / Mugg Ugly

