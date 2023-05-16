Crackbird and Jo’Burger rise from the ashes with the help of new John Roberts-run opener

Hallelujah.

Crackbrgr is the newest offering from John Roberts, who previously co-owned Crackbird and Jo'Burger, before exiting the business in 2017. Both restaurants then closed their doors for good in 2018 after going into liquidation. They have been sorely missed on the Dublin foodie scene, which makes the arrival of Crackbrgr (see what they did there) all the more exciting.

Roberts co-owned the businesses with the restauranteur Joe Macken who was once dubbed 'The King of Casual Dining in Ireland'. While Macken has moved on to other endeavours, Roberts has launched Crackbrgr, whose name appears to be an amalgamation of Crackbird and Jo'Burger and whose menu has some echos of menus past.

The new burger joint has taken up residence where Leon Takeaway used to be at 17 Crown Alley. They join the likes of Prince Pizza and PI, who have also recently opened spots in Temple Bar; the city centre tourist hub must have heard us when we called out for newer places to eat.

So what's on the menu?

Naturally, there are going to be lots of burgers, available with Irish grass-fed beef and Irish chicken fillets. You can also order Crackbrds, which are overnight marinated and shallow fried Irish chicken on the bone; they can be ordered as half or full brds, with buttermilk or soy garlic. Music inspires the names of all the dishes on the menu, including the Skinny Love burger.

As all great burger spots must, Crackbrgr also does a winning number of sides, such as the classic fries, but also golden and crispy croquettes, with an assortment of dips to make them go down easy.

Clucky Seats

If that wasn't exciting enough, Crackbrgr intend to offer freebies on the regular. This new restaurant will feature "clucky seats" which are permanently allocated to welcome new customers to try their addictive offerings. These seats can only be booked through Instagram, Twitter or TikTok and will afford up to four people to eat at the restaurant for free.

All that is asked of the customer is to follow, tag the people invited and post their experience (and sure most people can't be stopped from taking a few snaps of their food before digging in).

Crackbrgr opened today (May 16) and from now onwards will open from midday to 11pm seven days a week.

