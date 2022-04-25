Crepe sticks have just landed in Ballsbridge

Do you like your crepe stick sweet, or savoury?

Mister Magpie are known for their delicious crepe sticks. As with regular crepes, they come sweet or savoury, covered in anything from chocolate to mozzarella, or whatever tickles your fancy.

Mister Magpie opened their first café on Leeson Street in July 2019, and today they took to Instagram to share they have opened their second café in Ballsbridge (which means a second location for crepe sticks!).

Their caption read as such:

"Good morning! We have just opened the doors to our magnificent second location on Merrion Road, Ballsbridge. We are looking all shiny and new ✨ and our fantastic team are ready to go. Feeling amazing community support and so excited to begin this new chapter with you."

The coffee spot has an even bigger location that before, which according to their Instagram post, "allows us to do lots of great things which we can't wait to share here in the days and weeks ahead." We're not sure how the Ballsbridge Mister Magpie is going to manage to top their crepe sticks, but we're sure interested to find out.

Mister Magpie Ballsbridge opens on weekdays from 7am to 6pm, and on weekends from 8am to 6pm. Plenty of hours to stop by and indulge in a coffee and of course, one of their infamous crepe sticks. As a sweet crepe kinda gal, I've gotta say I'm strangely intrigued by their selection of savoury toppings.

Header image via Instagram/mistermagpiecoffee

