Get coxinhas and dessert hot dogs at this new D1 burger joint

There's a new burger spot in town.

Open where B Skewer used to reside on Bolton Street, 2 Lads keeps in the meat-y tradition, with their prime focus being burgers and hot dogs. But not just any hot dogs - the dessert kind.

Their menu is short but creative - starters consist of chicken coxinhas, which are essentially Brazilian croquettes, as well as a veggie friendly alternative filled with spinach and cheese. Their burgers are heaving with the likes of bacon, cheese, and onion rings, although again there is a veggie patty for those who don't eat meat.

In recent years, something that has become very important to me is the dip selections at different food outlets, and 2 Lads have a great dip roster. They of course have the classic barbecue, cheese sauce, and garlic mayo, all important, but they also have more unique choices, such as bacon mayo, guava ketchup, and orange pepper jam.

As previously mentioned, 2 Lads also have a dessert hot dog, which is made up of a deep fried breaded banana, nutella, strawberries, and a special touch of Kinder Bueno. For that alone this place is worth a visit.

You can check out the full menu on the 2 Lads website.

The new burger joint opens Wednesday through to Monday from 5:30pm - 11:30pm.

