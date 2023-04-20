Bubbas of Dalkey has opened a fishmongers by the Bray seaside

By Katy Thornton

April 20, 2023 at 10:28am

Share:

Sure, there's no better place for it.

In the two years they've been operating in Dalkey, Bubbas restaurant has quickly become hugely popular, for their fresh fish offering, as well as their participation in Dalkey's annual lobster festival.

Now they've expanded, setting their sights on a new seaside location a little further south. As of April 18th, Bubbas has launched a new fishmongers in Bray.

Bubbas Bray has a range of the freshest fish, the likes of what you're served in their Dalkey restaurant, as well as freshly baked bread from Firehouse Bakery and coffee to sip on while you browse their selection.

Advertisement

You can find Bubbas Fishmongers on Vevay Road in Bray.

Header images via Instagram/bubbas_ireland

READ ON: 

- A tale of two takeaways: I went to Lams and New Lams and here's what I thought

Advertisement

- An authentic Jewish deli has opened in Rathmines

- The people behind Coppinger Row are opening a new wine bar

Share:

Latest articles

DCC already looking for artists to submit artwork for Winter Lights 2023

Two new Asian restaurants to be excited about in D2 right now

Ever wondered where your Dublin Bus disappeared to? This website will show you

Residents could be returning to Henry Street for the first time in decades

You may also love

Two new Asian restaurants to be excited about in D2 right now

The first kosher bakery in Ireland has opened in Rathmines

The people behind Coppinger Row are opening a new wine bar

5 new cafés, restaurants and bars to try in Dublin this weekend