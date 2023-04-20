Bubbas of Dalkey has opened a fishmongers by the Bray seaside

Sure, there's no better place for it.

In the two years they've been operating in Dalkey, Bubbas restaurant has quickly become hugely popular, for their fresh fish offering, as well as their participation in Dalkey's annual lobster festival.

Now they've expanded, setting their sights on a new seaside location a little further south. As of April 18th, Bubbas has launched a new fishmongers in Bray.

Bubbas Bray has a range of the freshest fish, the likes of what you're served in their Dalkey restaurant, as well as freshly baked bread from Firehouse Bakery and coffee to sip on while you browse their selection.

You can find Bubbas Fishmongers on Vevay Road in Bray.

Header images via Instagram/bubbas_ireland

