Dunnes Stores set to open in Dundrum sooner than you might think

By Kat O'Connor

July 25, 2023 at 12:47pm

Superdrug is also set to open at the centre in 2023.

We've been wondering when the retailer would launch ever since Penneys moved out of their Level 2 space. It was revealed back in November 2022 that after 18 years of Dundrum, Dunnes would be coming to the shopping centre.

News broke earlier this year that the store would be coming to the shopping centre and officials have now confirmed a date.

The Irish retailer will be opening up in October of this year and will see a wide selection of men, women and children's fashion as well as a homeware range.

The opening of the store was confirmed by the Centre's owner Hammerson. It is among a number of new stores set to appear in the centre, including cosmetic retailer Superdrug.

Managing Director of Asset Management, Connor Owens said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Dunnes Stores. This is testament to the quality and attraction of Dundrum as well as the hard work of our colleagues and brand partners."

He added: "With Dunnes Stores, Brown Thomas, Penneys and Nike Live, we now have our dream occupier line up and are now in a stronger position than before the pandemic."

This article originally appeared on HER Family

Header images via Flickr

