By Lynda Keogh

April 14, 2021 at 10:00am

Get initiated into the Secret Sandwich Society tomorrow in D8

Have you joined the Secret Sandwich Society yet?

The Secret Sandwich Society is a tease of a sandwich and toastie pop-up. But, from Thursday 15th (tomorrow!) it'll be a little less secret, but hey - you can't keep a good thing down!

The last initiation into the society was pre-Christmas in P. Mac's in Dundrum. Since then we've been kept on our toes as to when and where SSS might next appear. We've been waiting and hoping, but the news is just in - from Thursday you'll catch these guys in and around Harold's Cross in Dublin 8.

More specifically you'll catch these guys serving up delish sambos from MVP in Harold's Cross. We would definitely recommend grabbing a coffee to go also. Once you get initiated into this Secret Sandwich Society, you'll be as obsessed as we are.

