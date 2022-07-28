Hanger Steak sets up shop at Bow Lane Social Club

Steak and beef dripping chips at a new Dublin 2 locaysh.

Dublin foodies will be well acquainted with Hanger, the silver bullet food truck that first popped up on the scene last summer, serving up a storm with deliciously seasoned beef cooked over fire and served with flavoursome sides. After spending last summer at Dinetown, the street food haven outside the historic Iveagh Market in the Liberties, Hanger have found a new home at Bow Lane.

Hanger's full speciality steak menu is now available at the buzzy Aungier Street spot, with classic steaks and burgers along with intriguing sides such as crispy suckling pig belly and Korean style short rib croquettes. Ribs, good. Croquettes, good. The combo is destined for success.

Advertisement

You'll find Hanger steak at Bow Lane Wednesday - Sunday from 7pm, with 2 for 1 cocktail deals to follow every night bar Saturday. Meanwhile, Bow Lane will continue to wave the bottomless brunch flag on Saturdays and Sundays, with a bottomless supper on Friday too.

The perfect destination for an almighty feed with pals, or for date night - provided that you're comfortable enough with your date to get beef dripping and short rib juice all over yourself while dining. And to be fair, isn't that what true love is really about?

Header image via Instagram/hangersteakdublin

READ NEXT: Baggot Street shoe repair shop closes its doors after 85 years in business