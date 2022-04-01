Hot Chix finally has a 'permanent nest' at George's Dock

Now you can get sensational buttermilk chicken in the city centre too.

Hot Chix set up shop in 2017 and has been creating the very best buttermilk chicken goujons and burgers ever since. Just take a little scroll through their Instagram and your mouth will automatically start salivating. Hot Chix has a takeaway space in Swords that caters for the people of Malahide, Ballyboughal, Donabate, Swords, Kinsealy, and Lusk. For weeks they have been teasing the arrival of their sit down space, and finally Hot Chix announced they were opening at George's Dock this week.

Hot Chix is the sister restaurant of Ruby's Grill, who specialise in burgers, ribs, steaks, and pizzas.

You can take a gander through the Hot Chix menu HERE; be prepared to delight at the sound of the Spice Bird and Animal Fries (chicken pieces, mozzarella cheese, and Louisiana style mayo). I'm getting hungry just thinking about those fries. In fact, here's a sweet visual for your viewing pleasure.

Hot Chix opens on George's Dock on Saturday 2nd April from 4pm until 9pm. They also open on Sunday 3rd from 3pm to 8pm.

Header image via Instagram/hotchixdublin

