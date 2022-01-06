You can now get some award winning coffee while you park in Jervis Street carpark

By Katy Thornton

January 6, 2022 at 10:38am

You're going to want to try a sup of this coffee.

We always welcome new coffee trailer with open arms, and 'Sup Coffee is no exception. Opening in the Jervis Street carpark, it's the perfect spot for a pre or post shopping caffeine fix. 'Sup Coffee will soon be available on Deliveroo  as well.

They source their coffee from none other than award winning Ponaire, the sole suppliers to the 5 star Adare Manor Hotel in Limerick.

Owner Nick Twomey, who recently graduated from DIT with a degree in Business and Law, spoke to us about his venture into coffee. He didn't want to go into office life, and instead took a risk to pursue his passion. That risk seems to be paying off, as he created 'Sup Coffee.

He says:

"I wanted to create a brand that everyone could relate to and I thought the name sup really popped and suited what I was going for. I have big plans for the sup brand and would love to create merch in time and hopefully all going well I’ll be able to open my own bricks and mortar coffee shop."

Sup Coffee also serves toasties, sourced from Golden Brown Toasties, and pastries from Medialuna.

We hope to see that bricks and mortar coffee shop from Nick in the not too distant future. For now, 'Sup Coffee opens Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9.30am to 4pm.

