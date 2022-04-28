Kilmainham welcomes a new neighbourhood bar and eatery

Walk ins are welcome.

Urban 8 is Kilmainham's newest bar and eatery, part of the Galway Bay Brewery group. It used to be Brú House and has recently undergone a rebrand. Urban 8 describes themselves as this on their website:

"URBAN8, Kilmainham is perfect for grabbing a bite to eat, having a glass of wine or just dropping in and choosing from our selection of Craft draught and bottled beer."

This new spot is family friendly and open to walk ins, serving everything from delicious burgers and wings, to hot dogs and mac n cheese. Urban 8 also has a kids menu. You can check both out HERE.

Urban 8 closes on Mondays and Tuesdays, opens 5pm till late Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12pm till late Fridays and Saturdays, and 12pm to 9pm on Sundays. This new bar and eatery is located in the centre of Kilmainham, within walking distance of IMMA and Kilmainham Gaol.

Header image via Instagram Stories/urban8kilmainham

