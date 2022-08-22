Mad Egg to open its newest restaurant in Liffey Valley

Listen up mother cluckers, Mad Egg are expanding once again!

Good news for Dublin West. Mad Egg, home to some of Dublin's best chicken tenders and burgers, is opening their fifth restaurant in Liffey Valley. Liffey Valley shopping centre took to Instagram yesterday to announce their newest food spot.

We don't have an opening date for Mad Egg Liffey Valley as of yet, but the shopping centre's Instagram account simply stated:

"Get laid, get fed. Coming Soon."

Mad Egg are known for their short but sweet menu, specialising in chicken tenders and the chicken burger, as well as their DIY cheesecake dessert option.

The fried chicken restaurant originally launched on Charlotte Way back in 2018, and has only grown in popularity since then. If you just can't wait for the Liffey Valley restaurant to open, you can also find these pristine chicken burgers in Dundrum, Millenium Walkway, and Blanchardstown (for delivery only).

Keep an eye on their socials for more news on the Mad Egg's impending restaurant launch.

Header image via Instagram/liffeyvalley

