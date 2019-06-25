Mad Egg Will Be Opening Their Third Restaurant In Dundrum

Dundrum chicken lovers REJOICE!

About a year ago, I visited a brand new restaurant and I immediately knew it was going to be a hit. After posting an article and Instagram stories of my visit, they sold out of chicken that weekend.

I am sure their third opening will be no different and there will be queues out the door.

Irish free-range fried chicken brand Mad Egg is set to ruffle feathers this summer with a new restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre.

Founded by Conor Sheridan and Stephen O’Reilly in March 2018, the brand has already proved a hit in Dublin with two city centre locations on Charlotte Way and Millennium Walk.

The new Dundrum branch will be the brand’s first shopping centre location and is set to serve the same signature dishes including their mouth watering fried chicken sandwiches and DIY cheesecake that has taken social media by storm.

The popular eatery is part of the wider transformation of Dundrum Town Centre which will introduce a greater variety and choice in food, leisure and entertainment.

The new Mad Egg restaurant, which boasts a terrace, will be located in the Pembroke District, adjacent to the Pembroke Square development project which is set to reinvigorate a currently underutilised part of the centre, creating a vibrant new hub for aspirational dining and leisure concepts at Dundrum.

Restaurants already signed-up for the scheme include Fallon & Byrne’s new specialty food hall, LEON, PF Chang’s and J2 Sushi.

Earlier this year, Dundrum Town Centre also confirmed that Press Up has agreed on plans to open Stella Bowl as part of the major new dining and entertainment destination within the Pembroke District. The bowling alley will also include a new cocktail bar and diner concept.

Conor Sheridan, Managing Director of Mad Egg said:

“We are really excited to launch Mad Egg in Dundrum Town Centre, it is one of the best retail spaces in the country and Dundrum has an awesome vision of what an entertainment district should be. We can’t wait to be part of the new wave of entrants into the space!”

As a Dundrum resident, I have to say I am BUZZING for this!