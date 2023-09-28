Malahide has a new seafront café to check out

Having a rough day? There's a coffee spot for that.

Summer is well and truly gone, with the air turning chilly and the days getting noticeably shorter. However, the desire to go for a coffee and a walk doesn't dissipate with the arrival of autumn, and Malahide is one of the most gorgeous places you can do this in Dublin.

You have the prime spot for walking, and Malahide has recently welcomed a new café to its seafront, great if you're in need of something to warm your hands.

Ruff Day, which launched at the end of August, are pouring Upside Coffee, a North Dublin-based coffee roastery which has been in operation for seven years.

If you're in need of some sustenance, the Malahide coffee truck also sells a range of pastries and cakes, and they're actually on the affordable side of things (unheard of in this county).

Pastries and donuts are only €2 a pop, and the cakes are just €2.50. As for coffee, an americano starts at €3, with cappuccinos and lattes costing €3.50. You'd be hard pressed to find cheaper in most Dublin coffee spots.

They also do a coffee and cake meal deal which only costs €5.50 (and considering I purchased a tall pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks recently for €5.20, this is an absolute bargain).

Ruff Day opens six days a week from 7.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday and from 9am on Saturdays.

