Nana's has opened a new 'bubble tea haven' in Dublin 1

Long may the bubble tea trend last.

On Saturday August 26, Nana's launched a Dublin 1 bubble tea haven on Bachelors Walk.

Bubble tea has exploded as a trend in Dublin over the last decade, with shops such as Charap, Chewbrew, YumCha, Ea-Tea and many more all serving the boba filled beverage.

This will be Nana's third Dublin location, but they have bases all over the country at this point.

Nana's does bubble tea in all forms; milky, fruity, with cheesy foam and fruit cream cheese.

If bubble tea just doesn't do it for you, the bubble waffles are also a top notch treat to indulge in. We can't quite decide between the Naughty Nutty, with kinder bueno, peanut M&Ms, cream, hazelnut sauce, and hazelnut gelato, or the Bananarama, with banana, cream, Nutella sauce, and vanilla gelato. Then again, the Caramel Biscoff also looks amazing. I guess you'll just have to make a few trips.

Nana's opened its first location on Bray's Main Street in December 2020 and have since launched bubble tea shops in Navan, Naas, Newbridge, Limerick, Galway, Ennis, Drogheda, Clonakilty, Clonmel, Killarney, Cork, as well as Wexford Street, Finglas, and Bachelors Walk as of the weekend.

Header image via Instagram / Nana's Tea Dublin 1 and 2

