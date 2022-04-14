New Dublin 8 café to offer free coffee on Friday

The first 50 customers through the door will get a free cuppa joe.

There's a new coffee spot in town. Proper Coffee launches on Friday the 15th April (what a Good Friday indeed). To celebrate their new opening, the Dublin 8 café will be handing out some freebies, namely free coffee (make that a Great Friday then). The first 50 cups sold will be on the house and if that's not a great incentive to check it out, I don't know what is.

The new café offers specialty coffee that originates from Brazil and Costa Rica, with a range of milks (dairy and non-dairy) to customise your coffee to exactly how you like it. Proper Coffee will also offer a selection of pastries and locally baked brownies if you've got a bit of a sweet toot. It is Easter weekend after all, chocolate overload is more than allowed.

Proper Coffee opens 8am to 3pm, Tuesday through to Saturday. You can find them in Coopers Court on Bond Street, just behind the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin 8.

