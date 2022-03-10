New Lebanese food spot Yalla opens in Dundrum

For takeaway and dine-in.

Last week, Dundrum Main Street welcomed a brand new Lebanese food spot Yalla to the neighbourhood. Whether you're looking to dine-in, or take it home with you, Yalla has a wide and extensive menu to satisfy all your Lebanese food cravings.

Their menu has everything from chicken shawarma to moussaka, mezza for sharing, as well as manakish. Yalla also does a great lunch deal if you're local to the area; between 12 and 2pm, Monday to Friday, you can get a starter, a main, and a side and a drink for just €15. Considering most of the mains are nearly €12 on their own, we think this is an unreal deal.

You can take a look at all they offer down below.

Yalla opens from 12pm to 11pm Monday right through to Sunday. Dundrum has been missing a spot for yummy Lebanese food, and we're so glad to see that gap in the market filled. You'll find Yalla on Maher's Terrace, opposite Dundrum House.

Header image via Instagram/yalla_dublin

