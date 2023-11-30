A cosy new wine bar has opened on Stephen's Green

Just in time for the pre Christmas tipples.

A cosy new wine bar has opened opposite St Stephen's Green, just in time for the upcoming festive period.

With a team led by sommelier Victor Nedelea and chef Chris Maguire, Cellar 22 is based on the garden level of 22 St Stephen's Green an intimate, downstairs space with an eclectic and wide-ranging wine list, and an interesting, contemporary, all-day dining menu.

With a feature wine bar, and an open kitchen showcasing handmade charcuterie, breads and great cheese from around the country and further afield, Cellar 22 celebrates excellent ingredients in the room, in the glass and on the plate.

The wine list features everything from high-end, old world producers by the bottle or sampled through a Coravin through to dynamic young winemakers making delicious, sustainable wine. With almost 30 pouring wines available by the glass and a backbone of classics, the list is perfectly designed for exploration, suiting the needs of the diner no matter what they are after.

This new wine destination has a range of seating, including a snug, booths, and some high refectory tables with bar stools. Cellar 22 takes bookings for both lunch and dinner but also has availability for walk-ins. They can accommodate groups of up to eight at their tall tables for the seasonal à la carte menu that is served from midday through until closing.

Cellar 22 will open from midday every day, until 9.30pm Sunday through to Thursday, and until 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bookings go live from tomorrow, December 1st.

