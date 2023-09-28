People behind The Pig's Ear open new café serving Bread 41 pastries

An ideal new lunch spot in the heart of the city.

Silk Purse, from the people behind Spitalfields and The Pig's Ear, initially teased its opening in 2022. It launched as a pop-up in July 2023, for organic and vegan soup business Love Hug Foods, and have finally opened as a café.

The Nassau Street space is serving Nespresso coffee, Bread 41 pastries and sourdough loaves, as well as sandwiches from their parent company and upstairs neighbour The Pig's Ear, and of course Love Hug soup to dunk your sambo into.

Much like you get to sample ice-cream before committing to a flavour, you can do the same with the five different soups on offer at this pop-up shop; the flavours include sweet potato and coconut, mixed bean minestrone, shakshuka, succotash, and mulligatawny. You can either purchase the packaged soup, or have it heated for takeaway either.

Advertisement

As a serious soup enthusiast, I think we should normalise being able to sample our soups before we choose them.

Silk Purse also stocks amazing cards from Maktus, which is class because the only time to be picking up a card is with hours to go on your lunch break. And if you're super disorganised, you can also purchase a Maktus mug as a gift too, so you may as well have a browse while getting yourself something to eat.

Silk Purse opens Tuesday through to Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

Header image via Instagram / Silk Purse & / Bread 41

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Malahide has a new seafront café to check out

- Get pierced, tatted and fed at the Dublin Tattoo Convention in the RDS this weekend

- Irish musicians and comics speak out as gigs at Iveagh Gardens come under threat