Philly McMahon has opened a brunch spot in Finglas

They had us at soufflé pancakes.

Former Dublin GAA footballer Philly McMahon, who also co-owns the ready-meal brand NutriQuick, has opened a new brunch spot in Finglas. The café has a very apt name, Wobble, as its speciality are soufflé pancakes.

Wobble serve both breakfast and brunch. For breakfast you can order baps, Nutella stuffed French toast, protein porridge, and of course no breakfast menu would be complete without a full Irish.

The brunch menu consists of toasties, the soufflé pancakes, as well as a couple of egg dishes, and croissant waffles. The prices are pretty reasonable, with the most expensive thing on the menu (the pancakes and the Korean chicken and waffles) setting you back €12.95.

You can also avail of a selection of baked goods and pastries that are sourced from Bretzel Bakery.

Wobble opened a few weeks back on June 6th, and is based in Northern Cross Business Park in Finglas.

They open everyday from 9am, and until 4pm on weekdays and 3pm on weekends.

We personally can't wait to try the speciality soufflé pancakes.

