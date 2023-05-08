Popular pizzeria PI launch new spot in Temple Bar

And they're giving away free pizzas.

Big news for pizza lovers as beloved spot PI has opened a brand new location in the heart of Dublin, Temple Bar. Since opening their George's Street spot in 2018, they have quickly become a favourite amongst Dubliners, topping recommendations lists for locals and tourists alike, so the news that they've launched their second location is huge.

Known for their distinctive leoparded pizza crusts, use of Irish artisanal producers and award-winning restaurant interiors, PI also launch a new menu this week at both locations.

To celebrate the new opening, PI in Temple Bar will be giving away free pizza from 12pm on Tuesday 9th, all day (or until they run out of dough). This offer is for dine-in only, so if you're floating about town tomorrow, or are lacking inspiration on where to head to for lunch, make sure you get over to PI.

