Póg announces opening of third Dublin cafe

By Sarah Finnan

February 22, 2020 at 9:16am

Póg has revealed plans for another Dublin café.

A firm favourite amongst the city's brunch community, Póg has announced that they'll be opening their third café later this year.

Already with two branches, one on Tara Street and one on Bachelor's Walk, the owners have decided to expand yet again, this time bringing the grub seaside to Howth.

Posting the big announcement to Instagram, the caption reads:

"We are delighted to announce that we are opening our next cafe in HOWTH!! Some of you will know that I grew up in Howth and it's really special to be able to add something to the food scene on this beautiful peninsula where I have so many memories.

We are hoping to be open by the end of April. We're so incredibly excited and we hope you are too. See you soon for pancakes and salads."

And excited we are - especially in the run-up to Pancake Tuesday, when dreams of Póg pancakes have spent a considerable amount of time floating about my head.

Known for the complete aesthetic beauty of both their food and decor, their pancakes are not only are they complete works of art, but they're absolutely delicious too.

Just take a look at their 'gram for proof.

The absolute best way to start your morning.

(Header image courtesy of @pog_dublin)

READ NEXT: How to get free pancakes in Dublin next Tuesday

