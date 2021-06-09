Put this cute new cafe in The Liberties on your list to try

By Fiona Frawley

June 9, 2021 at 12:41pm

Put this cute new cafe in The Liberties on your list to try

Exciting news for the coffee lovers of Dublin 8, there's a new spot to try!

The aesthetically pleasing Copper Lane has just opened in the last few weeks, and is quickly becoming part of the community.

Pouring delicious Roasted Brown coffee (which all aficionados know is the creme de la creme) and serving gorge sambos from Greenville Deli, this is the perfect place to pop into on your lunch. Owner Jonny Northcutt spent years as a roaster with Roasted Brown and is also a Brewers Cup winner if you don't mind, so that's some serious expertise going into your flattie.

Pop in, have a chat, get your caffeine fix (in iced form if the weather allows) and enjoy! We're sure this place will fast become a staple of the Dublin coffee scene.

Header image via Instagram/Copper Lane 

