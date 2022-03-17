Salsa Mexican launches second location on Talbot Street this week

Get your dancing shoes on, it's time for some Salsa.

Okay, not that kind of Salsa, but lowkey this is even more exciting. As a huge lover of Mexican food, I am buzzing by this news. Salsa restaurant in Custom House Square, IFSC is known for their incredibly authentic and delicious Mexican food. They do it all, from tacos, to quesadillas, to burritos, and you can have your meal with meats such as chilli beef, spit-roasted pork, mango and lime roasted chicken, or veggie style with sweet potatoes, mushrooms, and peppers. They even have a vegetarian pizzadilla, a combo we didn't know we needed until right this moment.

Salsa Mexican announced this week that they've opened a brand new restaurant on Talbot Street.

Check out Salsa's menu HERE; we have a feeling if you're a Mexican food fan, there'll be more than enough choice for you.

Now that's what we're taco about. Sorry, was that too corny? Okay, okay, I'll stop. You should absolutely check out Salsa's newest restaurant though over the long weekend - it looks like it's going to be muy caliente.

Header image via Instagram/salsamexicanfood

READ ON: 13 Dublin spots for some food and a boogie after