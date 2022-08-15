Smithfield welcomes new café that specialises in pastel de natas

Dez pastel de natas, por favour e obrigado.

As someone who has just returned from a trip to Lisbon, and eaten their weight in pastel de natas for six days straight, I can honestly say I am stoked about this news. Café Lisboa launched on Little Mary Street in Smithfield last week, serving up a selection of teas, coffees, and of course, pastel de natas.

The Portuguese custard tart is a delicacy best served with some cinnamon or powdered sugar. Believe it or not, I only tasted my first this year, and can hands down say they deserve all the hype. I can only apologise (and feel truly ashamed) that it took so long to try them for myself.

And if you're looking to have some pastel de natas for an occasion, Café Lisboa also caters for groups (wedding cake but made of stacked pastel de natas? Genius idea if you ask me).

Café Lisboa opens to serve pastel de natas in Smithfield Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5pm; they open on Saturdays and Sundays 9am to 2pm.

If you're making a trip, we recommend getting there early; we have a feeling these pastel de natas will sell out fast.

