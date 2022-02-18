Sweet Churro to open a brand new location

We won't say churr-no to this.

Are you churro obsessed? Sweet Churro took to Instagram today to tease a brand new location - but where are they planning to set up next? The churro spot's Instagram caption said this:

"New location coming soon!!! 🥳 We are so excited for this new opportunity and also to show you what will be the new addition to this location! 🎁 Let’s keep it until now unknown 🤐 can you guess where our new location will be?"

Will it be another Dublin location, or do we think Sweet Churro is looking to expand to another county? And what will the new addition to the menu be? They're certainly keeping us on our toes.

Sweet Churro has two locations currently, one in Temple Bar, and one at The Avon in Wicklow. You can also order from them through Deliveroo and Uber Eats, as well as click and collect.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for Sweet Churro to reveal their new location.

Header image via Instagram/sweetchurro.ie

