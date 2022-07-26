'Tall tales, short crusts' - Fable Bakery sets up in Phibsborough

Croissants and cheese twists all along the banks of the Royal Canal - the long lost extra verse of The Aul Triangle.

If your Fridays are based around sneaking out of work for the perfect midmorning snack, listen up. There's a new spot to try at Phibsborough Market, serving up fresh baked delights every Friday, 11:30am-6:30pm.

"Purveyors of fine baked goods and fine morals" Fable opened this month with a stall at the popular weekly D7 market, and everything about their pastries has caught our eye. Do we have any idea what the "fine morals" bit means? No, no we do not. But we're onboard anyway.

From the sweet and savoury combo of the roasted peach, marinated feta and pickled onion tart to the slow, purposeful sprinkling of freshly grated parmesan on the sun-dried tomato and olive buns, it's clear to see that a lot of love goes into the preparation of these baked goods, and attention to detail is evidently key.

We recommend living your best main character life and taking a trip to Phibsborough Market his Friday - some baked goods from Fable, a head of lettuce you'll forget to eat - it's all there for you.

Open every Friday, 11:30am-6:30pm.

