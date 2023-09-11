Temple Bar welcomes new Indian street food cafe

Dosas, momos, and chaat - count us in.

Next time you're perusing Temple Bar and looking for somewhere to eat, why not Kasi Cafe, a new Indian street food spot that has just opened, with a menu jam-packed with some gorgeous samples of this cuisine.

Occupying the space where Sweet Churros used to be, this cafe officially launched on August 29th, with a delicious menu packed full of Indian street food and bites.

The menu includes small dishes such as kathi rolls (skewer-roasted kebab wrapped in a paratha bread), dosas in sixth variations, including vegetarian and vegan options, chaat (Indian bite size snacks), and momos (steamed dumplings), as well as larger dishes such as rice bowls that you can build yourself.

Advertisement

Prices vary from €5 for the starters, to the biryani setting you back €15.50. If you can't get enough of Indian cuisine, Kasi is a must stop cafe for the next time you're wandering Dublin city centre.

Kasi Cafe opens seven days a week from 11.00 to 20.30.

Header images via Instagram / Kasi Cafe

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Portmarnock beachside café to close at the end of this week

- 'It's time to say goodbye' Hipkey café close in Sandyford after two years

- 3fe have opened their 7th Dublin café