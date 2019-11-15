The Globe is getting a new sustainable Christmas market

There is no shortage of markets in Dublin these days. New ones seem to crop every other day.

The Globe Market is one of the latest to announce its upcoming arrival.

Perfect timing for Christmas when people have their gift-giving hats on.

One of the newest markets to hit the city is the Globe Market coming to none other than the Globe Bar on South Great George’s Street. Bet ya didn’t see that one coming now did ya?

Kickstarting on Sunday 8th December, it will be a festive filled Christmas market celebrating sustainability, small business and big dreams.

What to expect? “Global goodness and gifts at the globe bar monthly market.” Along with mulled wine and various hand-picked stalls, overflowing with goodies.

Founders Jessica and James say that they to give local businesses the “space to showcase their wonderful and unique products”.

Adding that “buying local means supporting the community, reducing environmental impact and supporting sustainability”.

All positive and a good way to justify spending all your money on gifts.

Call in from 12noon to 5pm for a browse.

