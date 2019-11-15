The Globe is getting a new sustainable Christmas market

There is no shortage of markets in Dublin these days. New ones seem to crop every other day.
The Globe Market is one of the latest to announce its upcoming arrival.
Perfect timing for Christmas when people have their gift-giving hats on.
One of the newest markets to hit the city is the Globe Market coming to none other than the Globe Bar on South Great George’s Street. Bet ya didn’t see that one coming now did ya?
Kickstarting on Sunday 8th December, it will be a festive filled Christmas market celebrating sustainability, small business and big dreams.
We are beyond EXCITED to launch the brand new Globe Market - with our very first Christmas Market, on Sunday December 8th from 12-5pm in @theglobebar 11 South Great Georges Street 🎄 Come along, grab yourself a festive mulled wine or drink at the bar and browse our lovingly handpicked stalls ❤️ You'll find the perfect Christmas gift for even your most *discerning* loved one. *that person who's IMPOSSIBLE to buy for* Choose from our unique selection of vintage clothing, crafts, handmade jewellery, art, fashion & more!! ⭐️ CALLING ALL CRAFTERS & TRADERS ⭐️ Register your interest ➡️ DM or contact us at [email protected]
What to expect? “Global goodness and gifts at the globe bar monthly market.” Along with mulled wine and various hand-picked stalls, overflowing with goodies.
Don't let the name fool you, there's NOTHING messy about the GORGEOUS handmade gifts & jewellery @themessybrunette will be showcasing @the_globe_market this December🎄 The Messy Brunette is a fun brand offering modern embroidery hoops & jewellery (nope no sign of granny) and modern eco friendly laser cut wood jewellery, all handmade in Ireland by the lovely Maura. We're feeling pretty special about this one as you won't see The Messy Brunette at any other Dublin Market this December 🥰 Find The Messy Brunette and many more at The Globe Market @the_globe_market on Sunday the 8th of December from 12-5pm in the @theglobebar South Great Georges Street, Dublin.
Founders Jessica and James say that they to give local businesses the “space to showcase their wonderful and unique products”.
Adding that “buying local means supporting the community, reducing environmental impact and supporting sustainability”.
All positive and a good way to justify spending all your money on gifts.
Call in from 12noon to 5pm for a browse.