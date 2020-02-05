Close

The lowdown on The Sin Bin, Dublin's newest and most stylish sports bar

By James Fenton

February 5, 2020 at 3:45pm

Last autumn, The Sin Bin arrived at Dublin's Mont Hotel, providing sports fans with a new spot to watch the match over some fine food and drink.

Taking pride of place the corner of Clare Street across from Merrion Square, The Sin Bin is ideally-located for Dublin's sports fans to gather with mates in the city centre and watch the match of their choice.

The Sin Bin offers a full food and drinks menu which can be enjoyed in a relaxed setting in Dublin's city centre. With two large HD screens and a projector in the bar area, you won't miss a minute whether it's rugby, soccer or GAA you're keeping an eye on.

The Sin Bin caters for large and small groups and offers a wide variety of sharing options including chicken wings, barbeque ribs and pizza...

Of course, you could always be greedy and enjoy it all for yourself. There's also a selection of burgers and plenty of Irish craft beers, whiskeys and gins to wash it all down.

Visitors are also able to enjoy some half-time fresh air at the venue's slick Winter Garden, which can be seen in the picture below...

Urska Radanovic, general manager of The Mont is very happy with how things are going so far, saying: "Since opening, The Sin Bin has become the ideal venue to enjoy all the big sporting fixtures across our two HD TVs and large projector.

"Whether it is for a bite to eat or a signature cocktail, our extensive menu has a range of choice on offer. Our city centre location and easy access to the DART line makes us the ideal location for fans travelling to Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium."

Sound good, sports fans? You can find out more about Dublin's newest sports bar here.

