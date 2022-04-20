The Saucy Cow to open their first brick and mortar on Crane Lane

The House of Saucy have officially mooved in.

The Saucy Cow have been teasing away about their new location for weeks on their socials. If you've been kept on the edge of your seat wondering where they're setting up, the wait is over. Finally the weekend is nearly upon us where The Saucy Cow open their first brick and mortar shop on Crane Lane. The vegan fast food spot already operates in Eatyard Thursday to Sunday.

Temple Bar welcomes The Saucy Cow's new gaff, a spot for the dirtiest vegan food for those days when you don't feel like eating vegan. Their burger and fries combos look heavenly, just as greasy and delicious as the non-vegan counterparts.

Catch The Saucy Cow this weekend at their new restaurant on Crane Lane, whether you're a longtime vegan, or just trialling the diet. Somehow we doubt that you'll be disappointed. They'll be open Wednesday through to Sunday every week.

Header image via Instagram/thesaucycow_

