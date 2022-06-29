There's a rooftop bar opening soon by Dublin Airport

The perfect spot to watch flights take off from. Provided they actually take off, of course.

If you're looking to brighten up your 'gram with a few sunset shots of you sipping cocktails as the Aer Lingus fleet comes and goes in the background, read on.

Runway 28 is a new rooftop bar opening soon atop the Carlton Hotel at Dublin Airport, offering "unique panoramic views of the Airport's runway 28". It's giving glamour, it's giving jet-setter, it's giving Steal My Sunshine music video.

Advertisement

The cute rooftop spot is populated with picnic benches and fairy lights, and on the menu you'll find a tasty selection of pizzas, wings and all the other essentials.

Runway 28 also opens for brunch, making it a cute meet-up location for airport-bound hen parties and ahead of trips away with pals.

If you find yourself a few hours early for your flight (as most of us have in recent months), want to soothe the post-holiday blues or just want to head out for a couple of drinks with a unique backdrop, be sure to pay them a visit.

Advertisement

Runway 28 will open on Friday 8th July, with reservations opening via their website soon.

Header image via Instagram/runway28rooftopbar

READ NEXT: REVIEW: Brial Friel's Translations at The Abbey Theatre