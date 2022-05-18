There's two new sweet additions to Pembroke Square in Dundrum

Including cheesecake on a stick.

If you've got a sweet tooth, then you're going to want to check out these new foodie spots in Pembroke Square at Dundrum. The shopping centre welcomes two new spots to their outdoor location, Pop's Cheesecake and ProBox.

Pop's Cheesecake does cheesecake on a stick... yes, you read that right. We're very excited about it because for whatever reason, when something is on a stick, it just tastes better (corndogs, crepes, you name it). Cheesecake is no exception, and Pop's does theirs in twelve sensational flavours, including Brownie Baby, Pink Panther, and Birthday Cake.

The second pop up this summer is ProBox. I've had the pleasure of trying ProBox already when they appeared at the Bushy Park Market. If you're looking for your sweet treat to be more fruity, then ProBox is for you. They do parfait, smoothies, as well as the ever Instagram worthy acai bowl. ProBox is all about fresh flavours and no additives.

Whatever your sweet treat of choice, there's something for everyone at Pembroke Square in Dundrum. Both pop ups will be available all summer long, until the end of August.

