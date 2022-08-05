Tribe Coffee Company to open new D6 spot soon

Tribe is opening its second location on Dublin's southside!

Tribe Coffee Company launched in Knocklyon back in March 2021, in the midst of our third and longest lockdown. The pastel coffee hut was a huge hit with locals, serving up a range of coffees, croissants, toasties, as well as dreamy merch. Now just 18 months later, Tribe are set to open their second café, a brick and mortar spot on Rathgar Road with their signature pastel artwork.

D6 has become a haven for cafés and coffee spots in recent years, so it's no wonder Tribe chose it to nestle into.

Tribe have been teasing this spot on their Instagram for weeks; they've promised it won't be long now before they announce their opening date. In the meantime we'll be drooling over their Instagram account. We can practically smell the almond croissant through our screens.

Wondering what to expect from the colourful spot? Check out their first-born café at St Enda's GAA Club in Ballyboden, open seven days a week. One of their smoothies is bound to get you pumped for the new Tribe Coffee Co coming to D6.

Header image via Instagram/tribe_coffeeco

