Umi Falafel has just announced a brand new Dublin location!

By Katy Thornton

September 17, 2021 at 10:00am

You can never be too falafull....

For the last few weeks Umi Falafel teased on their Instagram the location of a new restaurant. Yesterday they finally announced they were coming to Haddington Road and we are so excited!

Umi Falafel is known for its amazing vegetarian and vegan food. They do a range of falafel wraps and halloumi sandwiches, as well as the most amazing desserts including baklawa, filo pastry with nuts and syrup, and basboussa, semolina cake with coconut flakes. Umi means mother in Arabic and this restaurant aims to put as much care into their food as a mother would. They have locations in Cork and Belfast, as well as several others in Dublin.

We don't know exactly when the Haddington Road locations opens, so keep an eye on their socials for more info!

You can check out their opening hours here.

