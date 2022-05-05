Welcome Double Happy, the newest Chinese takeaway in D14

Scroll through their Instagram without drooling challenge.

If you're always on the noble quest to find the newest, tastiest takeaway in town, feast your eyes on Double Happy, Rathfarnham's newest opener.

The bubblegum pink eatery opens officially today on Dodder Park Drive, at the spot where Kong's used to be (local takeaway aficionados will know).

Claiming to be "not an ordinary Irish style Chinese takeaway", Double Happy's menu has a clear focus on high quality, locally sourced ingredients with meat from McLoughlins Craft Butchers and seafood from Sustainable Seafood Ireland. You can expect simple, flavourful dishes such as steamed sea bass and razor clams with garlic and ginger, along with the classic dishes we know and love (crispy chicken, egg fried rice, the works) with a Double Happy Twist.

Naturally, this is still Ireland so someone's already commented under one of their posts asking if they do spice bags, and if so, how much. The answer has yet to be revealed, but we're hoping that if spice bags are on the menu, they'll feature these chips cooked in house duck fat, seasoned with our roasted chicken skin salt. Seriously, elevating takeaway to a higher level.

Double Happy Chinese is open Tuesday - Thursday from 5-10pm, and Friday - Sunday from 12-10pm, and operating on a collection only basis. We can't wait to pay them a visit!

