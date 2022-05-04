Check out new café Carved for sambos and specialty coffee

You'll want to carve out some time in your calendar to try out this spot.

A new lunchtime hangout for those working near Grand Canal Dock. As if they weren't already spoiled over there with the likes of Gerard's Deli, Nutbutter, and Il Valentino (some of my personal faves) Carved sandwich shop opened on the 23rd April. Based on Hanover Street, Carved is all about sambos, with a short and sweet menu, all priced at €8.95. As the name would suggest, they focus on meat sandwiches, like their Featherblade Beef or their Buffalo Chicken, but they also do a classic Caprese for veggies.

You can also add soup to your sambo, a combo that will set you back €12, or simple some soup and bread for €6. Carved also serves Cloud Picker specialty coffee, so you know you're in for a good cup of joe.

Carved closes on Sundays and Mondays, but opens Tuesday to Friday 8am to 3:30pm, and Saturday 9:30am to 3:30pm for sambos and coffee.

Header image via Instagram/carved_sandwichshop

