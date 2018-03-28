News Food and Drink Dublin New Openings

You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge

Quiet night in tonight? This is perfect

Bar Rua

Craving an Old Fashioned but not craving a hard stool in a packed pub? 

This new delivery service might just be of interest to you this long weekend. 

Delivery Tab, the 'on demand delivery force' that aims to get your dish to you within an hour of ordering has now added Bar Rua's classic cocktails to their menu, meaning that you can get fresh delicious cocktails to your door. 

The menu includes an Old Fashioned, Pornstar Martini, Long Island Iced Tea, Cosmopolitan and a Bloody Mary. 

Company founder George Beeby told us that while there are long term plans to add more bars to the app, for now they are focused on making sure the service is 'perfect'. 

'We are going into slightly unmarked territory, we want make sure everything is perfect but then yes we will be looking to add new bars (few in the pipelines) and start to create a selection. 

'We see this as an opportunity to grow and do not want it to be a one hit wonder!' 

Cocktails are available from 12pm to 10pm seven days a week - but take note, if you look under 25 you may be ID'd at the door. 

While there is no delivery charge for the service, there is a minimum purchase of €20 required for delivery. 

Happy sipping. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

